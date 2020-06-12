The Last of Us 2 Обзор, Геймплей Одни из нас 2. Почему The Last of Us Part II гениальна? | 18+

Loading...
Обзор The Last of Us 2 без спойлеров! Геймплей The Last of Us 2 на русском.История The Last of Us до The Last Of Us 2: игра, комикс, альтернативная концовка в спектакле: https://youtu.be/RtOwHPAFQ8c0:00 Начало0:30 Эволюция The Last of Us1:43 Локации4:44 Сражения7:39 Сюжет
