Published on Jan 26, 2019

Juan Pablo Arango was a national champion at the age of 7. He now looks forward to representing his country on the highest levels in his sport.



A journey around the world in search of the Olympic champions of tomorrow: http://bit.do/FutureHeroesEN



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com