America's Love Affair with Israel | Brainwash Update

Published on Sep 21, 2012

Abby Martin dissects America's love affair with Israel.

LIKE Breaking The Set @ http://fb.me/BreakingTheSet

FOLLOW Abby Martin @ http://twitter.com/AbbyMartin



SEGMENT SYNOPSIS:

Abby Martin dissects America's love affair with Israel, and why the presidential campaign is just one big competition over who can be a bigger ally to the nation.



ABOUT BRAINWASH UPDATE:

Pundits on the mainstream media toe sensationalism to garner ratings. On this segment Abby Martin exposes the rhetoric and calls out the propaganda peddlers.



ABOUT BREAKING THE SET:

A brand new show on the RT Network hosted by Abby Martin. There are way too many rules set in society that prop up the establishment -- an establishment that works to divide and conquer the people. 'Breaking the Set' seeks to smash through the Left/Right Paradigm set in the media and political establishment to find the middle ground: the truth. It is a show that cuts through that pre-established narrative which tells the people what to think and what to care about.



Tune in from 6-6:30 EST M-F on your local cable station

OR watch live at http://www.RT.com/usa

OR SUBSCRIBE to the official YouTube channel @ http://www.youtube.com/BreakingTheSet