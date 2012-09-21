America's Love Affair with Israel | Brainwash Update

breakingtheset
176K
9,157 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 21, 2012

Abby Martin dissects America's love affair with Israel.
LIKE Breaking The Set @ http://fb.me/BreakingTheSet
FOLLOW Abby Martin @ http://twitter.com/AbbyMartin

SEGMENT SYNOPSIS:
Abby Martin dissects America's love affair with Israel, and why the presidential campaign is just one big competition over who can be a bigger ally to the nation.

ABOUT BRAINWASH UPDATE:
Pundits on the mainstream media toe sensationalism to garner ratings. On this segment Abby Martin exposes the rhetoric and calls out the propaganda peddlers.

ABOUT BREAKING THE SET:
A brand new show on the RT Network hosted by Abby Martin. There are way too many rules set in society that prop up the establishment -- an establishment that works to divide and conquer the people. 'Breaking the Set' seeks to smash through the Left/Right Paradigm set in the media and political establishment to find the middle ground: the truth. It is a show that cuts through that pre-established narrative which tells the people what to think and what to care about.

Tune in from 6-6:30 EST M-F on your local cable station
OR watch live at http://www.RT.com/usa
OR SUBSCRIBE to the official YouTube channel @ http://www.youtube.com/BreakingTheSet

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to