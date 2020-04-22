#addisonrae #tiktok #bodyshame

Addison Rae Responds To 'WHALE' Body Shaming Comments!

Apr 22, 2020

Tik Tokker Addison Rae is speaking out and responding to the disgusting body shamers who made fun of her body on social media. I can’t even believe I’m saying this, but trolls went as far as calling her a “whale.”

You know, be kind to one another?!? But nope, apparently even all of this isn’t enough to stop online trolls.

A recent victim of some serious cyber bullying is Tik Tokker and Hype House member Addison Rae.

Since she joined Tik Tok last summer, Addison has gained over 35 million followers on the platform and those numbers are growing every day.


