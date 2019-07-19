Chinese Herbal Treatment Gains Popularity in Kenya

Published on Jul 19, 2019

Chinese herbal medicine and treatment is quickly gaining popularity here in Kenya and in Africa too. The reason may be that some of the patients that have underdone the conventional treatment and medicine did not really fully recover and so opted for alternative methods of treatment. Though different even in set up, this treatment that was used in ancient China thousands of years ago has actually been successful in most cases, therefore attracting more people even with no commercial advertising at all.



According to Chinese doctors Luo and Pan, acupuncture, Moxa and therapeutic massages can treat asthma, paralysis, fits, stomach dysfunctions, high or low blood pressure, diabetes among others. Locals too can attest that they now feel better after a few weeks treatment. The Staff working at the clinic based in Nairobi the Kenya capital have also learnt how to give some of this treatments such as Moxa and therapeutic massage and say it works effectively.