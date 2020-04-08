#NateSchwandt #NathanSchwandt #JeffreeStar

Nathan Schwandt's Private Pic LEAKED?!?

Clevver News
4.66M
3,500 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 8, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#NateSchwandt #NathanSchwandt #JeffreeStar

Just when you thought the tea this week couldn’t get any hotter, someone tried to expose Jeffree Star’s ex boyfriend Nathan Schwandt on Instagram and posted multiple pics including an explicit NSFW photo.

What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my Clevver home studio and someone tried to allegedly expose Nate on IG with an explicit pic.

Ever since Jeffree Star announced that he and Nathan Schwandt broke up after around five years of dating, the internet has been keeping close tabs on their every move.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to