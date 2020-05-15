#taiwan

China’s Taiwan Invasion Plan | China’s Beef with Australia

China Uncensored
Published on May 15, 2020

China's military is training for an invasion of Taiwan's island. Australian beef imports are cut to China. A Chinese rocket crashes off the coast of Africa. A US ambassador stands up for Falun Gong on World Falun Dafa Day. And the NBA desperately tries to get back into China, despite Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey's tweet last year in support of the Hong Kong protests.

