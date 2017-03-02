Americans Are Ditching Their TVs in Record Numbers. Here's What They're Watching. #NewWorldNextWeek

Loading...
Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:Story #1: Mexican Drug King Worked for CIA, Says His Sonhttp://bit.ly/2mHQbaHThe CIA And The Drug Tradehttp://bit.ly/2mw1hCNFill The Swamp: Trump Wants Record $54B Increase In Military Spendinghttp://bit.ly/2lYKaGAStory #2: Minimum Wage Massacre As Wendy's Unleashes 1,000 Robots To Counter Higher Labor Costshttp://bit.ly/2mvSFMfThe Robot That Takes Your Job Should Pay Taxes, Says Bill Gateshttp://bit.ly/2lfoBECFriendFace Testing AI To Spot Potentially Suicidal Membershttp://bit.ly/2luL37NGoogle Can* (*Will/Did) Remotely Reset Your Google Routerhttp://bit.ly/2mvPEM2Stuffed CloudPets Toys Leak Millions Of Voice Recordings From Kids, Parentshttp://bit.ly/2lYNIbKStory #3: Americans Have Fewer TVs On Average Than They Did In 2009http://bit.ly/2mvS39A
