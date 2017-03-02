Americans Are Ditching Their TVs in Record Numbers. Here's What They're Watching. #NewWorldNextWeek

Published on Mar 2, 2017

Story #1: Mexican Drug King Worked for CIA, Says His Son

The CIA And The Drug Trade

Fill The Swamp: Trump Wants Record $54B Increase In Military Spending

Story #2: Minimum Wage Massacre As Wendy's Unleashes 1,000 Robots To Counter Higher Labor Costs

The Robot That Takes Your Job Should Pay Taxes, Says Bill Gates

FriendFace Testing AI To Spot Potentially Suicidal Members

Google Can* (*Will/Did) Remotely Reset Your Google Router

Stuffed CloudPets Toys Leak Millions Of Voice Recordings From Kids, Parents

Story #3: Americans Have Fewer TVs On Average Than They Did In 2009

