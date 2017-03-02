Americans Are Ditching Their TVs in Record Numbers. Here's What They're Watching. #NewWorldNextWeek

corbettreport 182,806182K
12,264 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 2, 2017

Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Mexican Drug King Worked for CIA, Says His Son
http://bit.ly/2mHQbaH

The CIA And The Drug Trade
http://bit.ly/2mw1hCN

Fill The Swamp: Trump Wants Record $54B Increase In Military Spending
http://bit.ly/2lYKaGA

Story #2: Minimum Wage Massacre As Wendy's Unleashes 1,000 Robots To Counter Higher Labor Costs
http://bit.ly/2mvSFMf

The Robot That Takes Your Job Should Pay Taxes, Says Bill Gates
http://bit.ly/2lfoBEC

FriendFace Testing AI To Spot Potentially Suicidal Members
http://bit.ly/2luL37N

Google Can* (*Will/Did) Remotely Reset Your Google Router
http://bit.ly/2mvPEM2

Stuffed CloudPets Toys Leak Millions Of Voice Recordings From Kids, Parents
http://bit.ly/2lYNIbK

Story #3: Americans Have Fewer TVs On Average Than They Did In 2009
http://bit.ly/2mvS39A

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to