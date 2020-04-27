Timothée Chalamet's BREAKUP Revealed!

Published on Apr 27, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#TimothéeChalamet #TimotheeChalamet #LilyRoseDepp



Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp might have had the kissing meme of 2019, but did the two lovebirds break the internet again?



What’s up everyone, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and please don’t tell me we have yet ANOTHER couple breaking our hearts by splitting up?!



Before we figure out what’s up, please take 5 seconds to hit that subscribe button below so you never miss any breaking news updates an tap that bell so you’re the first to know when we post a new vid.



Alright, so rumors of Timothée and Lily’s romance first started in the middle of 2018. The young duo starred in the Netflix movie ‘The King’ and were reportedly seen hanging out around Central Park. In October, the young couple were spotted locking lips, seemingly confirming the two were probably seeing each other.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad