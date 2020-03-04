Hong Kong Protests Go On Despite Coronavirus

Published on Mar 4, 2020

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, protests in Hong Kong are ongoing. And that also means Hong Kong police continue to arrest and tear gas people. Many are facing the charge of rioting, which carries a 10 year prison sentence. Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai was also arrested and charged. Will Hong Kong ever gain its freedom from the oppressive Chinese Communist Party? And will Carrie Lam and the World Health Organization stop bowing to Beijing?



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

______________________________

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



______________________________

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

______________________________

© All Rights Reserved.



#hongkong #coronavirus