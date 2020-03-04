Hong Kong Protests Go On Despite Coronavirus

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 4, 2020
Despite the coronavirus outbreak, protests in Hong Kong are ongoing. And that also means Hong Kong police continue to arrest and tear gas people. Many are facing the charge of rioting, which carries a 10 year prison sentence. Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai was also arrested and charged. Will Hong Kong ever gain its freedom from the oppressive Chinese Communist Party? And will Carrie Lam and the World Health Organization stop bowing to Beijing?