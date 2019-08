Published on Aug 18, 2019

Jordan Maxwell Nothing Works The Way You Think It Does! I just want to say that I may not endorse everything that Jordan says but he is a fascinating individual. This is an interview excerpt from one that was conducted for "Shade The Motion Picture" which is linked here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4VFY...



https://www.gofundme.com/f/bermasbrig...



Bitcoin - 1HHdgXD5e1DJrDqbEGWbnvzj2eb739eVVo



#BermasBrigade #JordanMaxwell #ShadeTheMotionPicture