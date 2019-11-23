Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Orwellian” speech at the ADL

The Outer Light
64.9K
7,128 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 23, 2019

Recently Sacha Baron Cohen, who made his career being “offensive”, made a speech at the ADL, where he called for the “new internet” a world that is censorship based. That is, everything the ADL or he disagrees with, should have no place, including alternative theories about Climate Change, who he says are necessary to save the planet.




🤗 Help support my channel:
❇️ www.subscribestar.com/TheOuterLight
👁 https://www.Patreon.com/TheOuterDark

📄 www.Steemit.com/@TheOuterLight
🎥 https://d.tube/#!/c/theouterlight

Chat-room:
👾 https://discord.gg/2YNKCwc

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to