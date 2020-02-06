Nicki Minaj Confesses Biggest REGRETS Including Meek Mill Twitter War!

Published on Feb 6, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Nicki Minaj opened up about some major regrets after Wednesday’s Twitter war with her ex Meek Mill. If she could do it all over again, would she do things the same or change?



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and in case you missed it, things got VERY heated yesterday on Twitter between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill.



So please only continue watching this story if you feel comfortable hearing about some of these heavy topics.



To recap on what went down on Twitter yesterday.



It all started with Meek liking a photo that had Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty in it. The post was seemingly poking fun at Kenneth and Nicki obviously wasn’t cool with that.



This may or may not have been what started Nicki to go off on Twitter shortly after that.



She retaliated and tweeted quote, “Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen.”



She then took to her IG stories and posted numerous photos of Meek some with a clown emoji covering his face.



And she also called Meek out for tweeting about her man and how he needs to just move on.



And Meek went on to say quote, “You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!”



And she also talked about her brother's situation and suggested that extortion was involved.



But neither one of them would back down.



Eventually the very public, very controversial conversation came to a close when Meek clarified that he quote, “doesn’t hit women” and he’s going to exit the narrative because his girl is pregnant and she’s been watching him tweet about his ex.



But the conversation continued offline.



Nicki opened up about her public feuds during a Q&A session at the Pollstar Live! Conference on Wednesday night.



The topic came up after Nicki was asked to give some advice to developing artists.



And she hinted at having some regrets about yesterday’s Twitter rant and about past public feuds…



According to Variety, Nicki said quote, “Keep your eye on the bigger picture is what I would say. If I had to, I would have redone the whole thing and just kept my mouth shut. Put my music out and shut the hell up."



And after the interviewer jokingly asked Nicki if she'd done any tweeting today.



To which Nicki responded and said quote, “Every time I do it, five minutes later, I'm like, why the f--k did I...? Every single time. But it's a good lesson in knowing how to master your anger and emotions. So, every time I do that, I like give myself a talking to in my head, like, 'OK, you played yourself, you shouldn't have did that. You learned your lesson again.' How many times did I learn that lesson? So, I gave myself that talk today, sir.”



But yesterday’s tweets might not be the only ones Nicki regrets.



Back in September, Nicki tweeted that she'd quote "decided to retire." However, she's since made it clear she isn't stepping away from music.



And she also acknowledged that moment during the conference and talked about this is why she sometimes needs a break from social media.



But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.

Are you surprised to hear that Nicki hates some of her old music? And do you think she’s learned her lesson about regretting her Twitter rants? Or do you think she will keep going off online?

Let me know down in the comments below.



After that, why don’t you dive into more Clevver News by hitting that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news.



Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Sussan Mourad and have a great day.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad