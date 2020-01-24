Noah Centineo's #1 Dating Rule REVEALED!

Published on Jan 24, 2020

Do yourself a favor, grab a pen, a piece of paper and listen good because Noah Centineo just revealed his most important dating rule, so just be sure to thank us later.

What’s up guys, it’s XXXXX with Clevver News and Noah Centineo might be happily in a relationship, which I’m still trying to accept, BUT he clearly seems to know a thing or two about the major mystery that is dating.He’s also been kind enough to fill fans in on some of the most important rules when it comes to dating and being in a relationship, so before you go off on your weekend endeavors in an attempt to find your boo, listen up.Noah has been busy making the promo rounds for the debut of his upcoming sequel to ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’, which is set to hit Netflix in February, and while chatting with Entertainment Tonight, he got all sorts of candid about dating.

So it really IS true what they say: Honesty is the best policy. But if you've got your eye on the prize, and THAT prize only, Noah says, "Just, like, date, see how it goes and then be like, 'Yo it's been real. We should totally take this to the next level.'Sometimes I wish it were that simple…But in all seriousness, this tactic clearly worked on Noah as he has been happily dating model Alexis Ren for the past three months. Ok I'm officially crying. The two have been pretty open about their relationship, and yes, this means that they ARE completely Instagram official. Seriously this guy has a way with words…Noah clearly doesn't mind his life in the public eye, but admitted that sometimes he still feels weird when it comes to 'being famous.'He finds it endearing when random kids will walk past him and say, 'Hey Noah!' even though he's never met them in his life, but he's still getting used to all the perks that come with the whole 'celeb status'. And if there's one rule he follows when it comes to tackling the lifestyles of the rich and famous, Noah reveals that staying grounded is something he works at every day. And boy, let me tell you, this guy can really hammer out an inspirational speech…Noah revealed that he also doesn't take for granted any of the incredible opportunities he's been given, and that he couldn't be more grateful.And if there's one thing he wants to leave behind, he said, "I just want to take responsibility and really leverage what's happening for the betterment of, not just myself, but the people around me and everyone else."Alexis Ren better hold on tight to this one, that's all I'm saying…But going back to To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, we already know that Noah's character Peter Kavinsky will be TRIED to his limits due to Lara Jean's past love AKA John Ambrose coming into the picture, but offscreen, the two actors are straight-up buds. He even revealed a little behind the scenes fun fact, saying QUOTE, "When the director says 'CUT', we'll still be in character and fight over Lana, and she'll love it. It's quirky smart things that he's really good at and he'll always win and get her. We're all having a lot of fun with it.We've all been waiting so patiently, BUT there is only about a month left until the 'To All The Boys' sequel drops on Netflix on February 12th, so if you were worried about your Valentine's Day plans this year, Noah's got you covered.





