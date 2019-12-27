Vacation Like Adele, The Kardashians & The Jonas Brothers!

Published on Dec 27, 2019

Thank you, Stormi, for giving us all the vacation vibes we need this holiday season!



What’s up you guys, I’m Dani Golub with Clevver News and Stormi has got us wanting to take a snowboarding trip stat! Or perhaps spend a little time at the beach! Or maybe go to Italy!



Basically, we need a vacation and luckily, SO many celebs gave us holiday envy this year, plus a ton of inspiration for our next getaway! Starting with the snow bunny herself, Kylie Jenner!



Warm fireplace… White wine… Winter White! We’re sold!



And of course, Stormi couldn’t be cuter all bundled up for a fun day on the slopes!



But hey, you might need a break from the cold, and we wouldn’t blame you. Kylie’s extended family agrees! That’s why this year, Khloe and Kim took the kids down to the white sands and crystal blue waters of the Bahamas where Khloe spent ample time showing off her beach bod! Hello, mama!



True LOVED playing in the sand



And eating all the snacks with her cousin Chi! The caption on this photo said: “I heard my mama say “vacation calories don’t count.” Correct! So eat those Cheetos, ladies!



Definitely gotta get all those calories in while on vacation, which is exactly what Selena Gomez did this year on her trip to Italy!



The “Lose You To Love Me” singer took a girls trip abroad to celebrate her 27th birthday in style! And they certainly had a blast taking boat rides and making pasta together!



Come to think of it, making pasta was quite the theme this year -- take note!



Chrissy Teigen and John Legend also took a family holiday to Italy where they soaked up the sun: Miles approved of the yacht.



They walked the streets of Portofino in color coordinated yellow



And yes, made pasta together as a family!



Which is also exactly what Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra did this in Italy too! Told you guys this was a trend!



These two clearly had a wonderful time together in Italy being BEYOND adorable.



But if you’re more of an outdoorsy type, take a cue from Adele who looked like she was having the time of her life roughing it in the mountains. Like actually on TOP of a mountain!



Pickup trucks and campfires were definitely requirements for this woman of the woods!



So… Have you gotten some celeb inspiration for your next holiday?



Which vacation would YOU chose?



Let me know down below!



