Selena Gomez's ICONIC 2019! (MOMENTS)

Published on Dec 23, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

It’s the year 2019. Selena Gomez has been hard at work in the studio, and just released two singles as a teaser for her forthcoming second studio album. She just performed for the first time in years, and is set to be on the top of her game, but before we get into 2020, let’s take some time to reflect on Selena Gomez’ ridiculously successful year in review.What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad back here on Clevver News, and NO, I don’t even have to pinch you because this is real life and Selena Gomez had a stellar year, and on top of all the success, our girl just looks happy! Then again, she kinda predicted a big year back in January after a full year of self-reflection and what I like to call “treat yoself” time. Sel kicked off 2019 with a sweet Instagram post, writing, “Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”Sel also started off the year strong as an artist by sharing a feature on her BFF Julia Michael’s song, “Anxiety.” Both artists got real vulnerable in each of their verses about depression and social anxiety, annnd that good ol’ deprecating humor.Sel was featured on another song in February. Her vocals were shared on Latin dance track “I Can’t Get Enough” with Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy.Other business ventures throughout the beginning of the year included all-new Puma and Coach campaigns, which Sel previewed on her socials, and not to be all product placement here, but if you’re looking for some trendy gift ideas… Sel’s your girl.In May Selena attended the Hollywood Reporter Empowered in Entertainment event. It was there that Sel announced a new program to QUOTE, “... open doors for some of the best and brightest young women and men who might never imagine a career in Hollywood and help them reach the top.”May was clearly a big month for Selena as she also took to Instagram to reveal that new music was underway, while posting a photo in the studio. She wrote, “studio diva” alongside a photo of herself wearing glasses, likely delirious from late night sessions. Sel also made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and lemme just say, for her very first weekend at Cannes, the girl delivered straight-up LEWKS. She celebrated the festival’s world premiere of The Dead Don't Die, where she starred in the film alongside Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Adam Driver, and Bill Murray. The celebrations continued in July for Selena’s 27th birthday. She posted a happy-go-lucky photo to Instagram, alongside a sweet caption that read, “Well I’m 27 now. I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU.”But what might’ve been the best part of her birthday was the gift of an appearance on her favorite TV show… Selena’s friends hit up the Shark Tank crew, and made magic happen.October brought yet another business venture for Selena, this time a little heavier, but one that rang near and dear to her heart. The singer was approached about executive producing a new documentary series on Netflix called ‘Living Undocumented’ that would shine a light on eight immigrant families in the U.S. from different countries and backgrounds, all facing possible deportation. Selena opened up about the film, saying, “It captured the shame, uncertainty, and fear I saw my own family struggle with. But it also captured the hope, optimism, and patriotism so many undocumented immigrants still hold in their hearts despite the hell they go through.”



But then came the teasing of the new SG era. Selena began posting throwback photos of herself as a child, alongside lyrics of what would soon be her first No. 1 hit “Lose You To Love Me”. And just as an added bonus because Selena is an actual angel, she also gifted the world with a much more upbeat track called, “Look At Her Now.” If these are any indication of what SG2 will entail, I think we’re in for a real 2020 treat.The releases were followed by Selena’s first-ever performance in two whole years. She opened up the 2019 AMAs performing both tracks and receiving a standing ovation from fans, because DUH!





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad