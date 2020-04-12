#MEGA #MSP #TeamW

Ep 28.8: Dr Fauci Pharmacy: Preventing you from seeing your parents on their last Easter of life

Housatonic Live;
2.96K
3,422 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Streamed live on Apr 12, 2020

Harry the Greek blog - https://brassballs.blog/home/before-t...

https://brassballs.blog/home/bill-gat...

(Jan 10, 2017 ) Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration: Keynote Address by Anthony S. Fauci - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNXGA...

"Ep 28.8: Dr Fauci Pharmacy: Preventing you from seeing your parents on their last Easter of life”

Housatonic Live; videos are available on YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/c/HousatonicLive ), BitChute ( https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hous... ), and Vimeo ( https://vimeo.com/housatoniclive )

CONTACT
* Visit http://HousatonicITS.com for our research data, business inquiries, and more
* Direct link to the site for all the resources related to the Housatonic Live; shows is http://sites.google.com/housatonicits...
* Housatonic Live; show feedback or questions? Email live@housatonicits.com
* Want to be a future guest on Housatonic Live; ? Email live@housatonicits.com
* Want to learn more about cloud data protection, managed services, online research tips, web hosting, and other products and consultation available? Email info@housatonicits.com

SUPPORT Housatonic ITS Research, and other citizen journalists and researchers.
Our business pledges to support other independents with our time and resources
https://www.patreon.com/housatonic

FOLLOW HousatonicITS Research at
* Twitter - http://twitter.com/HousatonicITS
* Minds - http://Minds.com/Housatonic

#MEGA #MSP #TeamW #MakeEveryoneGreatAgain #ComputingHistory #retrocomputing #Housatonic #Storage
#NuclearEnergy #AtomicEnergy #Uranium #History

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to