Streamed live on Mar 22, 2018

LIVE: Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Alexander Yakovenko holds a press conference in London after the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from the country over the Sergei Skripal poisoning case.



Courtesy: Ruptly



Like what you see? Please subscribe http://youtube.com/RTUKnews

FOLLOW ON TWITTER: http://twitter.com/RTUKnews

FOLLOW ON FACEBOOK: http://fb.com/RTUKnews

READ MORE http://rt.com/uk/

WATCH LIVE: http://rt.com/on-air/rt-uk-air/