#CAFawards2019

Watch .. CAF Awards 2019 Red Carpet & Ceremony

FIFATV
8.35M
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Scheduled for Jan 7, 2020

Watch .. CAF Awards 2019 at 7pm Cairo time (6pm CET) with the Red Carpet.
Watch .. CAF Awards 2019 at 9pm Cairo time (8pm CET) with the Award Show.

#CAFawards2019

More info on categories and awards: https://www.cafonline.com/news-center...

For more videos, visit : http://youtube.com/myafricanfootball
- Download CAF mobile application: http://bit.ly/CAF-App
- Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AfricaCupOfN...
https://www.facebook.com/CAFChampions...
- Follow us on Twitter : https://twitter.com/caf_online (caf_online_fr / caf_online_AR)
- Find out our best photos on Instagram : http://instagram.com/caf_online

Pour plus de vidéos, rendez-vous sur: http://youtube.com/myafricanfootball
- Téléchargez l'application mobile de la CAF: http://bit.ly/CAF-App
- Rejoignez la CAF sur Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AfricaCupOfN...
https://www.facebook.com/CAFChampions...
- Suivez-nous sur Twitter: https://twitter.com/caf_online (caf_online_fr / caf_online_AR)
- Découvrez nos meilleures photos sur Instagram: http://instagram.com/caf_online

Comments are turned off
Chat is disabled for this live stream.
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to