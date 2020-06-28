Egyptian volunteers cook, deliver free meals to home-isolated COVID-19 patients

Published on Jun 28, 2020

In Giza province near the capital Cairo, a group of youths use a room in the ground floor of an old building as a kitchen where they cook and prepare free meal boxes to be delivered to home-isolated COVID-19 patients, who are sometimes avoided by restaurant delivery workers. Bardeesy, having been closing his restaurant in downtown Cairo since the beginning of the crisis, has started the initiative on his Facebook page three weeks ago and it soon got massive positive responses with many people offering donations and help.