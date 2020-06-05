Chinese Navy Base in Pakistan? | Hong Kong Under New Threat

Published on Jun 5, 2020

China builds a navy base in Pakistan to rival India? Hong Kong protesters mark the June 4 Tiananmen Square Massacre anniversary. More threats to Taiwan. And more coronavirus problems in China. That and more on this week's China news headlines.



