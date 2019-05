Cantonese Meatballs, Dim Sum-style (陈皮牛肉球)

Published on Apr 23, 2019

In this recipe we'll show you how to make steamed beef balls, the sort you get at Cantonese Dim Sum. If you've never had them, they're super tender, but also have a nice bite to them.



As you might be figuring out by now, these beef balls take a lot of technique. It's Dim Sum, so... of course it does. But luckily once you make them, they're easy to freeze and (basically) just as delicious re-steamed.



Written recipe is over here on /r/cooking:



https://www.reddit.com/r/Cooking/comm...



And check out our Patreon if you'd like to support the project!



http://www.patreon.com/ChineseCooking...



Outro Music: "Add And" by Broke For Free

https://soundcloud.com/broke-for-free



ABOUT US

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Learn how to cook real deal, authentic Chinese food! We post recipes every Tuesday (unless we happen to be travelling) :)



We're Steph and Chris - a food-obsessed couple that lives in Shenzhen, China. Steph is from Guangzhou and loves cooking food from throughout China - you'll usually be watching her behind the wok. Chris is a long-term expat from America that's been living in China and loving it for the last nine years - you'll be listening to his explanations and recipe details, and doing some cooking at times as well.



This channel is all about learning how to cook the same taste that you'd get in China. Our goal for each video is to give you a recipe that would at least get you close to what's made by some of our favorite restaurants here. Because of that, our recipes are no-holds-barred Chinese when it comes to style and ingredients - but feel free to ask for tips about adaptations and sourcing too!