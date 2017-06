Published on Jun 11, 2017

Minecraft! Servers! Crossplay! 4K! The Better Together Update brings community marketplace, massive servers and cross-platform play to console this summer, unifying Minecraft across mobile, Windows 10, VR and console! And that’s not all: see a first reveal of the new Super Duper Graphics Pack, coming this fall!



Song: Alakazam!

Artist: Justice



Official E3 2017 trailer for Minecraft. Learn more at xbox.com/minecraft. Minecraft is a 4K UHD HDR, Xbox One X Enhanced title.