Millie Bobby Brown CRITICIZED For Adult Style!

Published on Jan 21, 2020

Millie Bobby Brown is being harshly criticized for her 2020 SAG Awards red carpet look for apparently dressing much too ‘mature’ for her age for some, and honestly, some people just need to go easy on Millie.



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News… so you know you made an impact when it’s Tuesday and you’re still being talked about over something that went down days ago.



That impact this time it was Millie Bobby Brown and her 2020 SAG Awards red carpet look that for some reason caused a wave of distaste among her biggest fans.



During Sunday night’s pre-show, Millie was one of the first stars to step foot on the carpet, wearing an all-white Louis Vuitton trouser and coat-dress.





I was lucky enough to be there covering the SAGs red carpet on Sunday and I thought Millie looked gorgeous as you can see here in this little clip I captured of her chatting to another media outlet. She was really glowing!



To complete her look, Millie wore her hair straight down with a full face of neutral makeup and diamond Cartier accessories.



She told reporters that the Louis V team created the look especially for her, and that they brought her vision of a high-fashion look to life.



She opened up to People about her look, saying, ““It’s everything I kind of wanted. I definitely wanted to go for a masculine, but very feminine look - and they got it right as per usual.”



Unfortunately, Millie’s vision wasn’t exactly the vision some of her fans had in mind for her.



And I’d just like to say, these words and views are not mine or anyone else’s here at Clevver, but what certain people and commenters have been saying, and we are just reporting on it. Millie and her team were under fire for what is being referred to by online critics as a QUOTE ‘inappropriate’ and QUOTE ‘disturbing’ look for a teenage girl. Personally, I think that kind of language is unwarranted when talking about Millie let alone someone who is 15.



Although this wasn’t her first time fashioning a look by Louis Vuitton, one user called out her stylist, writing, “Millie Bobby Brown’s stylist should sacked. She is just 15-years-old but looked at least 30 at the Sag awards last night. So disturbing.”



Another wrote, “Her makeup and dress is what aged her, but to be honest, this isn’t the first time her team has put her in something that makes her look twice her actual age. I think they’re trying to brand her in a mature image, but it’s definitely cringey to see.”



Millie was also criticized for debuting way too much cleavage for a 15-year-old, and when posing alongside her Stranger Things co-stars on the carpet, there seemed to be a noticeable difference in the way they were dressed.



Another user went IN on the comparisons, saying, “She looks like she could be Natalie Portman or Celine Dion. I don’t see a 15-year-old here. She looks like she’s an adult cast member crashing the teen photo.”



Fans were quick to come to Millie’s defense, using the fact that the entire world seemed to be trash-talking a teenager, which will ultimately cause much more drama than one outfit.



One fan said, “Funny how people can say stuff about Millie Bobby Brown being young, but they are quite happy to talk crap her. If you think she should act like a child then stop attacking her, she is after all just 15 and yet some people feel it's ok to insult her.”



Well said, I couldn’t agree more. I think people are quick to judge Millie for her outfit choices, but fail to realise that that same 15 year old is being harshly criticised, which is going to have such a negative impact on someone Millie’s age.



Others made a good point that critics are constantly urging girls to dress how they want to dress as a freedom of expression, except when it comes to Millie Bobby Brown.



Another point made was the fact that people are bashing Jojo Siwa for dressing too much like a kid as a 16-year-old, and Millie for dressing too much like an adult… so basically, can we just let the girls live?!



So if you haven’t kept up on all the latest Millie news, you could probably guess that this isn’t the first time her outfit choices have been the center of controversy.



Last year, Millie took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing in a snakeskin dress and black heels.



But what do you guys think about all of this? Did you love Millie’s look? And do you think the critics need to back off? Share all your thoughts down here in the comments and don’t forget to subscribe and click right over here to check out another new video.



Thanks for tuning in, I’m your host Sussan Mourad and I’ll see you next time.





