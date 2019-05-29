Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
How to make Chinese meat pie
New China TV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from New China TV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
412K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
100 views
6
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
7
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 29, 2019
Delicious and tasty: Watch how Chinese meat pie is made
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
French "Tartiflette" Made in the Street of London. French Street Food
- Duration: 12:34.
settime2588
791,435 views
12:34
Turkey Street Food ❤️ Delicious street food in Turkey 😍 SO YUMMY STREET FOOD ISTANBUL
- Duration: 12:50.
Street Food TV
291,653 views
12:50
Part 15: Food: How Healthy Was Medieval Food?
- Duration: 17:12.
Modern History TV
837,381 views
17:12
Why The US Has No High-Speed Rail
- Duration: 16:11.
CNBC
3,503,756 views
16:11
Wrap Ground Beef Around 5 Babybels – Just Wait Until You See What Happens Next!
- Duration: 12:56.
Scrumdiddlyumptious
573,189 views
12:56
The Ultimate JERUSALEM FOOD TOUR + Attractions - Palestinian Food and Israeli Food in Old Jerusalem!
- Duration: 41:23.
Mark Wiens
6,082,668 views
41:23
How to Make Soy Sauce at Home
- Duration: 13:26.
Gourmet Vegetarian Kitchen
334,179 views
13:26
101 East
S2016 • E19
🇨🇳 China's Rich Girls | 101 East | 中国富有的女孩
- Duration: 25:41.
Al Jazeera English
4,821,821 views
25:41
12 Unusual Cooking Tricks to Impress Your Friends
- Duration: 7:44.
BRIGHT SIDE
1,714,164 views
7:44
Secrets of The Royal Kitchen (Royal Family Documentary) | Timeline
- Duration: 47:44.
Timeline - World History Documentaries
824,797 views
47:44
Nella's Authentic Neapolitan Pizza - Chicago
- Duration: 8:55.
ergosteur
7,373,625 views
8:55
Top 10 Best Countries To Live In The World In 2019
- Duration: 10:47.
Around The World
671,194 views
10:47
The EASIEST Bread EVER! Crunchy, No Knead Recipe.
- Duration: 17:21.
Living Traditions Homestead
482,292 views
17:21
School Lunch in Japan - It's Not Just About Eating!
- Duration: 8:56.
CafCu Media
23,541,642 views
8:56
Standing Crust Meat Pie - 18th Century Cooking with Jas. Townsend and Son S3E8
- Duration: 9:02.
Townsends
756,583 views
9:02
Palestinian Food - RARE "Zarb" BBQ Arabic Cooking in Bethlehem + STREET FOOD in Palestine!
- Duration: 26:49.
Luke Martin
342,932 views
26:49
How To Make Simplest Ghana Corned Beef Pie // Obaapa Kitchen Recipes
- Duration: 12:15.
OBAAPA KITCHEN
50,365 views
12:15
Why China Is so Good at Building Railways
- Duration: 12:13.
Wendover Productions
4,166,008 views
12:13
Street Food in Pakistan - HARDCORE Chicken, GOAT Foot PAYA + Pakistani Street Food TOUR of Lahore!!!
- Duration: 15:59.
The Food Ranger
3,441,389 views
15:59
TMAGOYAKI Bread | JAPANESE OMELETTE Sandwich | Japan Street food | Nishiki Market Kyoto
- Duration: 11:25.
Food Spirit
2,505,009 views
11:25
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...