The most popular Mouled sweets during Muslim prophet birthday

Published on Nov 3, 2019

Every year, Egyptians celebrate Mouled, Prophet Muhammad's birthday, as they buy the holy day's sweets.

The famous Mouled sweets are made of sugar coated sesame, pistachio and almond.

In the past, children used to eat the Mouled dolls which were made of sugar and nuts but now they are replaced with plastic versions.

The Mouled sweets' prices are raised recently as a kilo of the dessert costs from USD 2.5 to USD 18.6.

The celebration of the Mouled is on 12th Rabei Al-Awwal on the Islamic lunar calendar, which falls this year on Nov. 9.■