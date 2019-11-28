FIFA Football Medicine Course: Guyana

Published on Nov 28, 2019

Research and education are key to injury prevention, which is why we offer football medicine courses for each of our member associations to ensure that their medical representatives can offer players the best possible treatment using the latest techniques, to ensure universal use of best practices for injury prevention, and to transfer knowledge about tournament medical services and requirements. This video provides an overview of a course on 18 and 19 February 2019 for the Guyana Football Federation (GFF). Also read more here: https://www.fifa.com/about-fifa/who-w...