The City of Pittsburgh, OnePGH, and Alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals

Published on Apr 25, 2019

In collaboration with the City of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy, The Brookings Institution, and the Metro 21 Smart Cities Institute convene a public panel to highlight the value proposition for cities and communities aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (#SDGs). Filmed on April 25, 2019.



Panelists include (from left):



Anthony Pipa, Senior Fellow, Global Economy and Development, The Brookings Institution



Jerry MacCleary, Chairman and CEO, Covestro LLC



Amb. Sarah Mendelson, Head of the Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy in Washington, D.C., Distinguished Service Professor of Public Policy



Mayor Bill Peduto, The City of Pittsburgh



Leah Lizarondo, Co-Founder and CEO, 412 Food Rescue