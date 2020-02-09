Brad Pitt Gives Shoutout To Kids After Oscars Win!

Published on Feb 9, 2020

Brad Pitt is officially an Academy Award winner actor! He just took home his first individual acting Oscar for best supporting actor and his speech was everything and more!



He won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role as Cliff Booth in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ at the 92nd Academy Awards. And he beat out some strong competition like Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Tom Hanks, and Anthony Hopkins.



Before Sunday night, Brad had technically won an Oscar for his minor role in the movie ‘12 Years A Slave.’



But when it came to the big individual categories like Best Lead Actor and Best Supporting Actor, Brad was left with just nominations up until now.



His first Oscar nomination was back in 1996 for his supporting role in ‘2 Monkeys’.



After that he was nominated for Best Lead actor in 2009 and 2012 for his roles in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ and ‘Moneyball’, respectively.



And Brad won both the Golden Globe and the SAG Award for his role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, so fans were really hoping he would pull through and win the Oscar.



And he did just that!



Fans are taking to Twitter to congratulate him.



One person wrote quote, “It’s really lovely that Brad Pitt has won an acting Oscar. He’s a much better actor than people have ever given him credit for. He’s a helluva producer too.”



Another wrote quote, “PHEW. Congrats Brad Pitt. 1st Oscar.”



And another said quote, “Let's all thank Brad Pitt for existing, let's just do that and go to bed #Oscars”



And while that sounds great, there’s still SO much more to talk about.



Like Brad’s speech.



He started off by throwing some political shade but quickly moved into thanking Quentin Tarantino for being the creative genius behind Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.



Brad also gave a shout out to stuntmen, paying homage to his role in the movie.



And then Brad had an adorable moment where he thanked Leonardo DiCaprio.



Ugh we just love these two together!



And Brad then looked back on his career and said quote, “I’m a bit gobsmacked. I’m not one to look back but this has made me do so. Thinking about my folks … loading up my car and moving out here and Gina Ridley giving me my first shot and all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way... To stand here now.”



And then Brad ended his speech by thanking his kids saying that this award is for them.



Overall it was a really sweet moment and it was a well deserved award especially after all these years!



