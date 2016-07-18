Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Find out why
Close
Politician Flips Out - EXPOSES CENTRAL BANK SCAM
HumanBeing
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
230
230
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Statistics
52,600 views
649
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
650
5
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
6
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jul 18, 2016
Category
People & Blogs
License
Standard YouTube License
Loading...
Advertisement
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Bloom Exposes FTT Scam & Central Banking Crooks
- Duration: 3:20.
europarl
52,564 views
3:20
Trillionaire Rothschild Warns His Own Central Banking System Is Failing and Buys Gold
- Duration: 6:46.
The Dollar Vigilante
472,778 views
6:46
Reporter gets angry and tells us the REAL news
- Duration: 2:48.
David Welsh
5,918,587 views
2:48
Shocking!! Politician tells truth about money!!
- Duration: 5:17.
jimmywx11
8,116 views
5:17
341
videos
Play all
7 seconds Funny Videos
Jo 7 seconds of happiness
How do the Rothschilds own Central Banks in every country but 3?
- Duration: 4:35.
A Higher Knowledge
43,801 views
4:35
MATT DAMON on ELITE & NWO - Amazing Speech On This Evil World
- Duration: 4:50.
Elite NWO Agenda
1,865,878 views
4:50
fantastic 12 yr old Victoria Grant explains how banks commit fraud.mp4
- Duration: 6:44.
MissFireballxl5
538,275 views
6:44
Matt Damon takes out Libertarian ambush journalist
- Duration: 3:39.
ThePropagandaFactory
3,606,136 views
3:39
Why the whole banking system is a scam - Godfrey Bloom MEP
- Duration: 2:19.
europarl
283,513 views
2:19
Princess Diana & Royal Family REPTILIAN EXPOSED!
- Duration: 11:35.
HumanBeing
475 views
11:35
Piers Morgan gets angry after losing Gun Control debate and throws his notes towards his guest !
- Duration: 6:50.
Nycresistance
4,516,522 views
6:50
Why The Central Bank Dropped Jackson on the $20 & Kept Hamilton on the $10
- Duration: 6:44.
Truthstream Media
14,950 views
6:44
BBC bias and central banking fraud!
- Duration: 9:26.
RobbingHoodUK
842 views
9:26
Godfrey Bloom: "The central banks are all at it, counterfeiting money!"
- Duration: 1:57.
europarl
15,036 views
1:57
Only 3 Countries Left Without a Rothschild Central Bank
- Duration: 5:28.
syyenergy7
781,895 views
5:28
Florida Cop Shooter Flips Out On Judge During Bond Hearing, Rants About The Church, George Zimmerman
- Duration: 4:44.
The Daily Spectator
857,697 views
4:44
F*ck That - An Honest Meditation
- Duration: 2:30.
HumanBeing
7,142 views
2:30
American Politician very angry, he knows what new world order is about!
- Duration: 1:33.
Destiny5D
50,165 views
1:33
The Federal Reserve Bank Conspiracy Explained - Century of Enslavement // Top Documentary Films
- Duration: 1:30:12.
Russell Brand Trews Extra
211,816 views
1:30:12
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Content location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...