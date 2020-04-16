Lindsay Lohan Wants To Do A 'Mean Girls' Reboot!

Loading...
Lindsay Lohan just revealed that she's ready to be in movies again and wants Tina Fey to make a "Mean Girls" sequel, and honestly, that would be so fetch right now!Like for real, this has been all of us for over a month now.I mean sure, it's government mandated, but hey being home isn't so bad when you have great movies to watch. One movie in particular I've watched about a million times is Mean Girls, so even the thought of getting a sequel gets me excited.
