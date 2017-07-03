Cloud Nothings deliver a polarizing take on Coldplay’s “Clocks”

When we put Coldplay’s “Clocks” on this year’s Undercover list, we figured we’d get some pretty, emotive cover of the British group’s megahit. What we got, instead, was Cloud Nothings’ version of a sonic art project. As you’ll see in the clip, the group weaves together the actual melody of “Clocks” with animal sounds, deep fuzz, copious amounts of smoke, and a lot of dissonance for its version of the cut. We’re not sure if it’s a cover, per se, but it’s intriguing to watch all the same.

Cloud Nothings’ latest record, Life Without Sound, is out now on Carpark Records. The group is touring throughout the rest of the year.

