Published on May 8, 2017

Discover the reasons why cycling is the most popular sport in Eritrea and how the top riders become national heroes, including Daniel Teklehaimanot, the 2017 Giro d'Italia King of the Mountain and proud Blue Jersey wearer.



Discover the stories of people breaking barriers for "Africa's Cycling Revolution": https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/pla...



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5