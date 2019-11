Is Chinese-Owned TikTok a Security Risk?

Published on Nov 29, 2019

Go to https://surfshark.com/uncensored and use code UNCENSORED to get 83% off a 2-year plan and three extra months free. Protect yourself online today!



Tik Tok is all the rage, but did you know it's owned by a Chinese company? That's why it's currently under investigation as a national security risk. Yeah, life is weird.





Special thanks to guest star Joseph Blanco as the zoomer.







YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

__

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



__

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

__

© All Rights Reserved.



#tiktok tik tok cringe dank memes ccp china news