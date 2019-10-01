George Soros Now BANNED From 6 Nations!!!

Published on Oct 1, 2019

With the revelation that Soros has been behind the 'whistleblower complaint' and the Brexit chaos overseas, let's take time to enjoy the growing number of nations that have had enough!!! ***SALE EXTENDED TO THURSDAY!*** Support this channel by ORDERING your own NATIONALIST POPULIST BOOK BUNDLE with SWAG at over $50 off here: https://www.turleytalks.com/turley-ta...



Make sure to sign-up for our Email ALERTS here: http://turleytalks.com/



📲 Sponsor me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/drsteveturley

📲 Sponsor me on Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/dr-stev...

Or Tip me on PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/



👕☕️Get your GOD EMPEROR TRUMP Mugs and Shirts here: https://teespring.com/new-god-emperor...

👕☕️Get your new YELLOW VEST REVOLT shirts and mugs here: https://teespring.com/stores/turleyta...

📲 Tip me through PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/drsteveturley

☕️ 👕☕️Get your TRUMP 2020 shirts and mugs here: https://teespring.com/trump-2020-9409...

☕️ Order ‘A New Conservative Age is Rising’ MUG here: https://teespring.com/a-new-conservat...



————————————————————————

PLEASE SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE!!!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCsi...

————————————————————————

You can now support me on these platforms and get exclusive access to even more video and podcast content:

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/drsteveturley

Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/dr-stev...

Or Tip me on PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/drsteveturley



Please join me on my new platforms!!!

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vEzY...

https://www.minds.com/Dr_Steve_Turley

https://gab.ai/Turley-Talks



Get my Video Course 'Classical vs. Modern Education' here: http://turley-talks.thinkific.com/cou...



GET IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO MY BOOKS AS EBOOK DOWNLOADS HERE: https://www.turleytalks.com/books



————————————————————————

GET MY BOOKS ON AMAZON:

————————————————————————

"The Abolition of Sanity: C.S. Lewis on the Consequences of Modernism" https://amzn.to/2VI2oQN



"The Return of Christendom: Demography, Politics, and the Coming Christian Majority" https://amzn.to/2SXnAx1



"The New Nationalism: How the Populist Right is Defeating Globalism and Awakening a New Political Order" https://amzn.to/2NGrEPB



“President Trump and Our Post-Secular Future” http://amzn.to/2FqYZLg



'The Triumph of Tradition: How the Resurgence of Religion is Reawakening a Conservative World" https://amzn.to/2NoJaIm



"Classical vs. Modern Education: A Vision from C.S. Lewis" http://amzn.to/2CvHbvV



"Gazing: Encountering the Mystery of Art" https://amzn.to/2tfnMwE



"Movies and the Moral Imagination: Finding Paradise in Films" http://amzn.to/2CwxnBI



"Beauty Matters: Creating a High Aesthetic in School Culture" http://amzn.to/2CubPpv



"Health Care Sharing Ministries: How Christians are Revolutionizing Medical Cost and Care" http://amzn.to/2CvywK5



"Ever After: How to Overcome the Cynical Student with the Role of Wonder in Education" http://amzn.to/2FeCTMx



"Awakening Wonder: A Classical Guide to Truth, Goodness, and Beauty" https://amzn.to/2n4NwJf



"Echoes of Eternity: A Classical Guide to Music" https://amzn.to/2vohKec



————————————

Follow Me On:

————————————

OFFICIAL WEBSITE: http://turleytalks.com/

PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/drsteveturley

SUBSCRIBESTAR: https://www.subscribestar.com/dr-stev...

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/drturleytalks

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/turleytalks

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vEzY...

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/Dr_Steve_Turley

GAB: https://gab.ai/Turley-Talks



Copyright © 2019 by Dr. Steve Turley