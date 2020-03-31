Tana Mongeau Didn't Care To Live!

Published on Mar 31, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#tanamongeau #Nofilter #Tana



Tana Mongeau is opening up about her severe depression and why she hated filming her MTV show in what might be her most open, honest and vulnerable video to date. Fans are praising her for her maturity and growth. This whole quarantine might actually be a good thing for Tana, who’s had a lot of time to reflect on her the past year and basically her entire life!



So we’re definitely going to get into all of this but really quick, I just wanted to remind you guys to subscribe to our channel so you never miss a breaking news update.



One thing that Tana does do really well is always keep her fans informed on how she’s feeling, what’s going on in her life, and our personal favorite, the latest tea.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad