Published on Jul 13, 2017

Olympic sailing champion Santiago Lange chatted to YouTube star Patry Jordan in an exclusive Olympic Channel Facebook Live.



Discover more fantastic stories of Olympians who overcame incredible difficulties to reach the top of their sports in the "Against All Odds" series: http://bit.do/AgainstAllOddsEN









Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5