Published on Nov 14, 2019

Eduardo Garcia made a trio of terrific penalty shoot-out saves to propel Mexico into the final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019™ on Thursday at Brasilia's Estadio Bezerrao. The semi-final showdown between El Tri and the Netherlands ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and went directly to spot-kicks.



