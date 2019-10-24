Zhoushan-Daishan-Yushan Cross-sea Bridge Animation宁波舟山港主通道线路动画

Chinese bridge
Published on Oct 24, 2019

Zhoushan-Daishan-Yushan Cross-sea Bridge:
https://baike.baidu.com/item/%E5%AE%8...
from Zhoushan Island to Daishan Island and Yushan Island,almost finished:
http://dy.163.com/v2/article/detail/E...
http://baijiahao.baidu.com/s?id=16459...
including many bridges,will become one of the longest cross-sea bridge in the world.
Start from:
N30.136902 E121.995088
to Daishan Island:
N30.292659 E122.102205
and Yushan Island:
N30.311037 E121.938268
service 60 million tons Zhejiang Petrochemical Yushan Project:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YiYIZ...
long term will link Zhoushan Islands with Shanghai City.

