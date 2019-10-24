Zhoushan-Daishan-Yushan Cross-sea Bridge Animation宁波舟山港主通道线路动画

Loading...
Zhoushan-Daishan-Yushan Cross-sea Bridge:https://baike.baidu.com/item/%E5%AE%8...from Zhoushan Island to Daishan Island and Yushan Island,almost finished:http://dy.163.com/v2/article/detail/E...http://baijiahao.baidu.com/s?id=16459...including many bridges,will become one of the longest cross-sea bridge in the world.Start from:N30.136902 E121.995088to Daishan Island:N30.292659 E122.102205and Yushan Island:N30.311037 E121.938268service 60 million tons Zhejiang Petrochemical Yushan Project:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YiYIZ...long term will link Zhoushan Islands with Shanghai City.
