Zhoushan-Daishan-Yushan Cross-sea Bridge Animation宁波舟山港主通道线路动画

Published on Oct 24, 2019

Zhoushan-Daishan-Yushan Cross-sea Bridge:

from Zhoushan Island to Daishan Island and Yushan Island,almost finished:

including many bridges,will become one of the longest cross-sea bridge in the world.

Start from:

N30.136902 E121.995088

to Daishan Island:

N30.292659 E122.102205

and Yushan Island:

N30.311037 E121.938268

service 60 million tons Zhejiang Petrochemical Yushan Project:

long term will link Zhoushan Islands with Shanghai City.