Whale Protects Diver From Shark | The Dodo

Published on May 10, 2018

Whale Saves Woman From Sharks | When a whale swam up to this woman and wouldn't leave her alone, she was freaked out — until she realized he was saving her life. To help Nan with her whale conservation research, you can support the Center for Cetacean Research and Conservation: https://thedo.do/research. Special thanks to Conservation International: https://www.conservation.org/Pages/de.... Partial footage provided by Caters TV: https://www.facebook.com/catersnews. \



