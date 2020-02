Published on Feb 25, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

tanaturns21 #tanamongeau #tanamongeauloganpaul



Tana Mongeau has been going nonstop this year working on TONS of new and exciting projects, but her fast-paced lifestyle has caused a major health scare, as seen in a sneak peek for her upcoming MTV digital series.We’ve gotta love Tana Mongeau for her work hard, play hard mentality. In between dropping a new perfume, filming a new reality mini-series, going through a public breakup with one Paul brother and then trolling us by fake-dating another, life for Tana is BUSY.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad