G69 expressway Gansu section银百高速甘肃段施工航拍

G69 Yinchuan–Baise Expressway is a new national expressway in China:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/G69_Yin...total length 2081km,from Yinchuan city,Ningxia,to Longbang town,Baise city,Guangxi.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Express...This video about it's Gansu section,in this section there are many high beam bridges such as 163m pier Tianninggou:http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...175m pier Zhidanghe:http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...Guyigou bridge:http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...but this video only show it's easy section.In it's Sha'anxi section including 183m pier Sanshuihe bridge:http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...Liangqugou bridge:http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...In it's Chongqing section there are at least 3 huge beam bridges each has about 200m high from deck to water,including Shuanghekou bridge双河口特大桥:http://guoqing.china.com.cn/2019-03/2...Nanchanggou bridge南长沟特大桥:http://zizhan.mot.gov.cn/st/chongqing...and Donghe #1 bridge东河一号特大桥:https://www.cqcb.com/county/kaizhouqu...with many small one.in it's Guizhou section including 1130m span,406m high Qingshuihe Bridge:http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...260m high Wujiang Bridge Yuqing:http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...Furongjiang Bridge Dao'an:http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...Yangenhe Bridge:http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...at the border of Guizhou and Guangxi province located 508m span,190m high Hongshuihe Bridge Huiluo:http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...at last it will reach China and Vietnam's border.This expressway planning to finished before 2030,but have possible finished before end of 2022,now it's Shan'anxi and Guizhou section have finished.银百高速是一条新的国家高速公路，全长2281米：https://baike.baidu.com/item/%E9%93%B...从宁夏银川到广西百色龙邦口岸，是中国西部南北纵贯线之一。陕西、贵州段已经全线通车，宁夏、甘肃段以及重庆、广西的部分未通车路段正在紧张施工中，最晚部分估计2022年通车。这条高速包括许多高桥和长隧道。
