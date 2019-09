G69 expressway Gansu section银百高速甘肃段施工航拍

Published on Sep 15, 2019

G69 Yinchuan–Baise Expressway is a new national expressway in China:

total length 2081km,from Yinchuan city,Ningxia,to Longbang town,Baise city,Guangxi.

This video about it's Gansu section,in this section there are many high beam bridges such as 163m pier Tianninggou:

175m pier Zhidanghe:

Guyigou bridge:

but this video only show it's easy section.



In it's Sha'anxi section including 183m pier Sanshuihe bridge:

Liangqugou bridge:

In it's Chongqing section there are at least 3 huge beam bridges each has about 200m high from deck to water,

including Shuanghekou bridge双河口特大桥:

Nanchanggou bridge南长沟特大桥:

and Donghe #1 bridge东河一号特大桥:

with many small one.



in it's Guizhou section including 1130m span,406m high Qingshuihe Bridge:

260m high Wujiang Bridge Yuqing:

Furongjiang Bridge Dao'an:

Yangenhe Bridge:

at the border of Guizhou and Guangxi province located 508m span,190m high Hongshuihe Bridge Huiluo:

at last it will reach China and Vietnam's border.



This expressway planning to finished before 2030,but have possible finished before end of 2022,now it's Shan'anxi and Guizhou section have finished.



银百高速是一条新的国家高速公路,全长2281米:

从宁夏银川到广西百色龙邦口岸,是中国西部南北纵贯线之一。陕西、贵州段已经全线通车,宁夏、甘肃段以及重庆、广西的部分未通车路段正在紧张施工中,最晚部分估计2022年通车。这条高速包括许多高桥和长隧道。