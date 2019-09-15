G69 expressway Gansu section银百高速甘肃段施工航拍

Published on Sep 15, 2019

G69 Yinchuan–Baise Expressway is a new national expressway in China:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/G69_Yin...

total length 2081km,from Yinchuan city,Ningxia,to Longbang town,Baise city,Guangxi.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Express...

This video about it's Gansu section,in this section there are many high beam bridges such as 163m pier Tianninggou:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

175m pier Zhidanghe:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

Guyigou bridge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

but this video only show it's easy section.



In it's Sha'anxi section including 183m pier Sanshuihe bridge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

Liangqugou bridge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...



In it's Chongqing section there are at least 3 huge beam bridges each has about 200m high from deck to water,

including Shuanghekou bridge双河口特大桥:

http://guoqing.china.com.cn/2019-03/2...

Nanchanggou bridge南长沟特大桥:

http://zizhan.mot.gov.cn/st/chongqing...

and Donghe #1 bridge东河一号特大桥:

https://www.cqcb.com/county/kaizhouqu...

with many small one.



in it's Guizhou section including 1130m span,406m high Qingshuihe Bridge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

260m high Wujiang Bridge Yuqing:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

Furongjiang Bridge Dao'an:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

Yangenhe Bridge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...



at the border of Guizhou and Guangxi province located 508m span,190m high Hongshuihe Bridge Huiluo:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

at last it will reach China and Vietnam's border.



This expressway planning to finished before 2030,but have possible finished before end of 2022,now it's Shan'anxi and Guizhou section have finished.



银百高速是一条新的国家高速公路，全长2281米：

https://baike.baidu.com/item/%E9%93%B...

从宁夏银川到广西百色龙邦口岸，是中国西部南北纵贯线之一。陕西、贵州段已经全线通车，宁夏、甘肃段以及重庆、广西的部分未通车路段正在紧张施工中，最晚部分估计2022年通车。这条高速包括许多高桥和长隧道。