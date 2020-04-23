Liam Payne Says Zayn Malik Was FORCED To Do This For One Direction!

Published on Apr 23, 2020

#1direction #liampayne #louistomlinson



Liam Payne is brewing a whole new batch of One Direction tea, as he continues to reveal even more details about Zayn’s rocky start with the band and the band’s reunion plans, but his other band members don’t seem too thrilled.



The good news? We’ve learned more about 1D over the past few weeks than we ever thought possible, all thanks to Liam Payne.



The bad news? Chances of all five members signing on for the band’s big 10-year reunion featuring Zayn is looking slimmer by the day, all thanks to Liam Payne.







