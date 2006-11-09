Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Find out why
Close
Ben Affleck in his own frame
110Films
Loading...
Unsubscribe from 110Films?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
156
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Statistics
Add translations
991,005 views
1,796
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1,797
216
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
217
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 9, 2006
Everything you know about Affleck is wrong
Category
Comedy
License
Standard YouTube License
Show more
Show less
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Watch a Married Jennifer Garner Flirt with an Engaged Ben Affleck in 2003
- Duration: 1:37.
Entertainment Tonight
453,509 views
1:37
50+
videos
Play all
Play now
Mix - Ben Affleck in his own frame
YouTube
Gone Girl's Emily Ratajkowski On Kissing Ben Affleck | TODAY
- Duration: 1:24.
TODAY
368,204 views
1:24
Jennifer Lopez on the 'Bennifer' relationship - The Graham Norton Show preview - BBC One
- Duration: 2:53.
BBC
1,138,790 views
2:53
Ben Affleck Angrily Defends Islam Against Bill Maher/Sam Harris
- Duration: 24:13.
The Young Turks
6,046,360 views
24:13
F*@#ing Matt Damon
- Duration: 6:43.
Jimmy Kimmel Live
18,418,101 views
6:43
J.Lo - Making The Video Jenny From The Block (Parte 2)
- Duration: 7:28.
Danilo Martins
119,880 views
7:28
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck in Bed with Jimmy Kimmel
- Duration: 0:37.
POPSUGAR Entertainment
501,245 views
0:37
Ben Affleck interview at Leo's
- Duration: 6:24.
leosplacediner
15,099 views
6:24
Dinner For Five S02E01 - Ben Affleck, Kevin Smith, Colin Farrel, Jennifer Garner
- Duration: 28:27.
Dinner For Five
1,032,981 views
28:27
F*@#ing Ben Affleck
- Duration: 5:50.
Jimmy Kimmel Live
12,259,284 views
5:50
Ben Affleck on Barbara Walters' 10 Most Fascinating People of 2012
- Duration: 7:54.
ABC News
203,336 views
7:54
Ben Affleck "performance art"
- Duration: 4:41.
nouchetabar
36,283 views
4:41
Ben Affleck responds to Sad Affleck
- Duration: 2:33.
BBC Radio 1
1,190,830 views
2:33
DareDevil Bloopers
- Duration: 6:06.
DareDevilDocumentary
280,989 views
6:06
Learning Accents with Ben Affleck
- Duration: 2:03.
TheEllenShow
13,575,234 views
2:03
10 Famous People TOO UGLY For Hollywood
- Duration: 6:04.
TheRichest
4,828,612 views
6:04
ben affleck on the view
- Duration: 7:46.
pirates24
69,163 views
7:46
Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Take Shots at Each Other // Omaze
- Duration: 2:25.
Omaze
3,201,525 views
2:25
Ben Affleck: Tiger Stadium's the sh** (RAW INTERVIEW)
- Duration: 3:57.
WJBK | FOX 2 News Detroit
19,510 views
3:57
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Content location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...