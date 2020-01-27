Billie Eilish BEATS Ariana Grande At The 2020 Grammys!

Published on Jan 27, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Last night was music’s biggest night and the 62nd annual Grammy Awards certainly didn’t disappoint. We’ve got all the winners right here for ya.



What’s up guys? It’s Sinead DeVries here with Clevver News and last night’s Grammy’s were certainly an emotional one. We danced, we laughed, we cried, we truly did it all. And many of our favorite artists walked away winners.



While the nearly four-hour telecast was packed with performances from Demi Lovato to BTS to Camila Cabello, we were all ready to know who won the evening’s biggest awards.



And we have to start off by talking about Billie Eilish who completely won the night.



She won 5 out of 6 Grammys that she was nominated for at only 18 years old!



Billie won for Song of The Year, Best New Artist, Album of The Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.



She won album of the year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Record of the Year for her song Bad Guy.



Seriously that’s basically a SWEEP and fans think she totally deserved the wins.



One fan tweeted saying quote, “My girl @billieeilish won 5 Grammys at age 18....woooowww your fans wanted hard, you deserved this Billie”



Another said quote, “YOOOO WHY TF CANT I STOP CRYING?! Oh wait... It’s bc my girl @billieeilish won 5 GRAMMYS!!!!CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU AND YOUR AMAZING BROTHER @finneas AND THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST AND MOST CARING ARTISTS IN MY LIFE!! I LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH!! #BillieEilish #finneas”



And another wrote quote, “i’m just like... FUCKING HAPPY FOR THESE TWO @billieeilish @finneas DESERVED THAT AND MORE! #GRAMMYs”



And speaking of Finneas, Billie’s brother also had a big night.



He won Producer of the Year for his work on her album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?



So clearly their family had a big night!



But Billie was surprised she won as many awards as she did.



She actually didn’t think she deserved her award for Album of the Year. She gave Ariana Grande a shoutout during her acceptance speech.



This was very Adele-esque. If you remember back in 2017 Adele had a similar moment when she said Beyonce should’ve won this award.



But regardless of who anyone THOUGHT should’ve won, Billie walked away a BIG winner and we are super excited for her over here at Clevver.



We just can’t wait to see what comes next and we’re excited to catch her on tour this year.



Lizzo came into the show Sunday night with the most nominations and she walked away a winner.



She won the first televised award of the night, accepting the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts."



And she was overflowing with excitement during her emotional acceptance speech.



And last night was truly a sign of how music can bring people together in so many different ways.



Lizzo also won for her song Jerome in the Best Traditional R&B Performance category and for her album Cuz I Love You in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category.



Let’s move on to another big award, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance which went to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for their iconic song Old Town Road.



This was truly one of the songs of the last decade and they now have the Grammy to prove it.



Some other notable wins were Tyler the Creator winning Best Rap Album for his album Igor and Dan and Shay winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song Speechless.



But there were also some big snubs.



While Ariana Grande was nominated for 5 Grammys, she didn’t win ANY awards. Fans were pretty outraged about this online.



One person said quote, “YOU’RE A WINNER IN OUR EYES BABY! please don’t ever go to the grammys again. they don’t deserve your presence or talent.”



Another said quote, “You and we all know u deserved so much more!! Your music os unique, special and Very important to your fans. Don't let some stupid motherfuckers old MAN from the @RecordingAcad make you think otherwise. You are FUCKING AMAZING”



And another chimed in and said quote, “you don’t need grammys ari bcs we already know that thank u, next issa brilliant and spectacular album. ily”



Taylor Swift, who didn’t attend last night’s events, also didn’t win any Grammys. She was nominated in three categories but didn’t have any wins this year.



But I want to know what you guys think about all the Grammy winners!



Were you excited to see Billie Eilish take home so many awards? Or do you wish some of those awards went to some other artists like Ariana or Taylor?



Let me know down in the comments below.



After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news.



Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Sinead DeVries and have a great day.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sineaddevries