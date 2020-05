Published on May 5, 2020

Good maps are sometimes hard to find, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake's map is as good as they come.



As someone who loves RPGs, I respect good UI. FF7R has an efficient, functional, and streamlined UI with a map that doesn't waste your time. Square Enix deserves praise for this seemingly small design choice that has a massive effect on gameplay.



Check out our full Final Fantasy 7 Remake content index for more - https://www.tweaktown.com/tags/final_...



Our Amazon Link (US): https://goo.gl/USmIj2

Our Amazon Link (CA): http://goo.gl/UpsZSG

Our Amazon Link (UK): http://goo.gl/3pvGw9



Visit our site: http://www.tweaktown.com



Follow us on social media:



Twitter: @TweakTown

https://www.twitter.com/TweakTown

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/TweakTown

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/TweakTown