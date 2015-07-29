Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
We’ll stop supporting this browser soon. For the best experience please
update your browser
.
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Did you know...
Loading...
There’s a new YouTube Music web player for desktop!
Working...
No thanks
Check it out
Find out why
Close
Концерт Земфиры в Риге (ОРТ, 2000)
Sv_television
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Sv_television?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
19.3K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
139,940 views
1,576
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1,577
53
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
54
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jul 29, 2015
Category
Entertainment
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
полный альбом Zemfira - Лучшие песни Zemfira
- Duration: 1:12:37.
Russian Music
2,082,226 views
1:12:37
50+
videos
Play all
Mix - Концерт Земфиры в Риге (ОРТ, 2000)
YouTube
ЗЕМФИРА - альбом "Земфира" 1999
- Duration: 47:10.
Olya Daisy
286,355 views
47:10
Концерт Земфиры «Маленький человек», 2016 год
- Duration: 1:56:37.
Красный квадрат
1,182,076 views
1:56:37
Fresh Coffee JAZZ - Relaxing Background Music For Fantastic Day & Stress Relief
Relax Music
908 watching
Live now
Земфира на "Таврійських іграх" (2000)
- Duration: 1:12:10.
Ihor Shevchenko
27,388 views
1:12:10
Земфира — Прости меня моя любовь (Альбом 2000) HQ ✓
- Duration: 46:56.
Радио Нашествие
64,797 views
46:56
Концерт Земфиры "Маленький человек"| СК "Олимпийский" 01.04/03.04.2016 HD
- Duration: 1:56:31.
Shnu Rock
1,099,555 views
1:56:31
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...