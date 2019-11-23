USA v Japan [Highlights] - FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019™

FIFATV
8.27M
2,440 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 23, 2019

USA and Japan played out an even match with very little separating the sides but it was Japan who prevailed in the end thanks largely to captain Ozu Moreira’s expertly-taken half-field goals.

Follow all the action from Paraguay across FIFA's platforms:
👉 http://www.youtube.com/FIFA
👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifabeachsoc...
👉 https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAcom
👉 https://www.fifa.com/beachsoccerworldcup

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to