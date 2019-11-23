USA v Japan [Highlights] - FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019™

Published on Nov 23, 2019

USA and Japan played out an even match with very little separating the sides but it was Japan who prevailed in the end thanks largely to captain Ozu Moreira’s expertly-taken half-field goals.



