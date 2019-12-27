Iconic Ice Hockey players at the Olympics | Top Moments

Enjoy the Top 10 Ice Hockey stars that played at the Olympic Winter Games! Who is your favorite Ice Hockey player of all time? Let us know in the comments!

Peter Forsberg (SWE) 🥇🥇
Mike Eruzione (USA) 🥇
Viacheslav Fetisov (RUS) 🥇🥇🥈
Teemu Selanne (FIN) 🥈🥉🥉🥉
Ilya Kovalchuk (RUS) 🥇🥉
Mario Lemieux (CAN) 🥇
Dominik Hašek (CZE) 🥇🥉
Jaromír Jágr (CZE) 🥇🥉
Sidney Crosby (CAN) 🥇🥇
Wayne Gretzky (CAN)

