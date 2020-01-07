BTS Announces 2020 Comeback!

Published on Jan 7, 2020

Your Christmas present from BTS might be coming a bit late, but I promise it’ll be worth the wait. The K-pop group just announced that their next album is dropping sooner than you might think.



What's up guys? It's Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and if you've been on Twitter today it's pretty much impossible to miss the BTS ARMY fans excitement about their new album.



#7isComing and #BTSisComing are trending on Twitter and with good reason.



The BTS boys just announced that their next album, Map of the Soul: 7, will drop on February 21st 2020, which is so soon! And we honestly can’t wait.



Pre-orders for the album will begin on this Thursday January 9th.



The official announcement on Weverse said quote, “Hello. BTS MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 will be released on Friday, Feb. 21. Pre-orders will begin on Thurs, Jan. 9. Additional details about the new release will be available on BTS Weverse and the Fan Cafe. We look forward to continued interest and support from all of our ARMY. Thank you!”



And the announcement obviously caused an absolute frenzy on Twitter.



ARMY knew that BTS would be making even bigger waves in 2020, but now that we’ve got a confirmed date for the new album, fans are more excited than ever.



And the tweets about BTS's new album are actually extremely emotional. A lot of fans were talking about the significance of this 7th album.



One person tweeted saying quote, “Funny how

- BTS has 7 members

- They are 7 years together

- They released this on january 7

- this is their 7th comeback

- 7 in hangul sounds like “ee-go”

"what a relief we are 7, what a relief we are together." #7isComing #BTSIsComing @BTS_twt”



Another said quote, “7 members. 7 layers. We know that 7 has been a precious and important number in the Bangtan Universe. Only the near future will reveal what is to come. @BTS_twt #7isComing”



And another wrote quote, “MOTS 7 is coming . They released it on 7 jan. There is almost 7 weeks to the cb . It has been 7 years since debut . BTS have 7 members”



So clearly, the number 7 has a lot of meaning to both BTS and ARMY.



But some fans will know that Map of the Soul: 7 is not the original name they thought the album would have.



The debate has been unfolding on Twitter for a while about whether the album would be called Ego or Shadow. Clearly we know now that it’s neither and fans are shook.



One person wrote quote, “we Have BEEN SLEEP DEPRIVED TRYING TO CONNECT DOTS BOUT WHAT THE ALBUM IS GON NAMED AND HERE IT IS MAP OF THE SOUL :7 NOT SOME EGO OR SHADOW i AM DONE”



Another fan said quote, “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL: 7. Ends all debate on whether Ego or Shadow. It’s here and the world is shaking. @BTS_twt”



This fan made a funny meme and wrote quote, “Bighit: “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7” will be released on february 21. Armys who debated if it’s Ego or Shadow:”



Then of course there were the conspiracy theorists. They took to Twitter with their own thoughts about the album name.

One person wrote quote, “what if the album name was actually shadow but we found out and bighit saw so they changed it to ego and then we guessed it again and bighit found out Again and they had to come up with another album name last minute bc they didnt wanna be predictable so they changed it to... “7””



